Support FLAG of South Orange and Maplewood with Friday Virtual Dance Party, Auction

From South Orange Village:

The Frontline Appreciation Group (FLAG) of SOMA has been purchasing meals from local restaurants and delivering them to frontline healthcare workers at Newark Beth Israel Hospital, University Hospital of New Jersey, St. Michael’s Medical Center, East Orange General Hospital, and the East Orange Veterans Hospital. You can join them tomorrow [Friday, May 8] for two back to back community event:

6:30pm-9:00pm: Virtual Auction on our FLAG of SOMA Facebook page: featuring amazing items from SOMA business. Bids end at 9:00pm.

7:00pm-8:30pm: 90’s “Zoom” Dance Party for the Whole Family: Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to have some fun with the whole family!

Want to give a birthday or special shout out to someone? ($10 donation)

Have a Song Request?? ($25 donation)

Submit by Thursday, 5/7 to [email protected]

TO JOIN: