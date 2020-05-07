Business Community COVID-19 Maplewood South Orange

Support FLAG of South Orange and Maplewood with Friday Virtual Dance Party, Auction

By access_timeMay-07-2020

From South Orange Village:

The Frontline Appreciation Group (FLAG) of SOMA has been purchasing meals from local restaurants and delivering them to frontline healthcare workers at Newark Beth Israel Hospital, University Hospital of New Jersey, St. Michael’s Medical Center, East Orange General Hospital, and the East Orange Veterans Hospital. You can join them tomorrow [Friday, May 8] for two back to back community event:

  • 6:30pm-9:00pm: Virtual Auction on our FLAG of SOMA Facebook page: featuring amazing items from SOMA business. Bids end at 9:00pm.
  • 7:00pm-8:30pm: 90’s “Zoom” Dance Party for the Whole Family: Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to have some fun with the whole family!
  • Want to give a birthday or special shout out to someone? ($10 donation)
  • Have a Song Request?? ($25 donation)
  • Submit by Thursday, 5/7 to [email protected] 

TO JOIN:

You May Also Like

  • Support FLAG of South Orange and Maplewood with Friday Virtual Dance Party, Auction
  • Business Districts Ask SOMA to Show Your Stuff, Win Prizes, and Support Local Retailers
  • Kimaya Kama Offers Something Special for Mom With Online Gift Sets and Delivery
  • Maplewood Farmers Market to Return to Springfield Avenue June 1