SURVEY: MAPSO Youth Coalition to Pilot Community Skill Sharing Program

From the MAPSO Youth Coalition:

The MAPSO Youth Coalition (MYC) is preparing to bring a system of skill sharing to Maplewood and South Orange, MAPSO Skill and Knowledge Share (MASKS). MASKS will be launched as a two week pilot program in May or June offered to all members of the MAPSO community. MYC needs community members (anyone who interacts in MAPSO) to fill out this survey!

The coalition intends to build a multigenerational, non-hierarchical environment for the sharing of skills, knowledge, and recreational experiences. Skill sharing allows for practical skills to be dispersed throughout a community in an organic way. It strengthens community autonomy, giving people tools to survive and grow on their own, and creates bonds that can be used to build networks of aid and care throughout the community. To uphold these values, MYC needs input from community members to ensure this program is accessible and responsive to community desires. The coalition could also really use help organizing the program.

To express interest in participating or helping with the organization of MASKS, please fill out the survey. The MASKS organizing team is made up of MYC and outside community members. They plan to continuously communicate with the community to reassess the accessibility of this program.

To find out more about the group, visit their Instagram or Facebook @mapsoyouthco or their website www.mapsoyouthcoalition.com and feel free to email mapsoyouthcoalition@gmail.com with any questions, comments, or concerns or to get involved.