CommunitySouth OrangeSponsored

Thanksgiving Tradition Returns to the South Orange Elks with Local Band Big Train Performing on Wed., Nov. 24

by South Orange Elks
written by South Orange Elks
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the South Orange Elks

The South Orange Elks (The 1154) will present semi-legendary local band Big Train the night before Thanksgiving. The event is open to the public (21 and over), but proof of COVID vaccination is required.

Lodge Secretary Yoda Bob Donnelly said, “This is always a special night at the Lodge and a tradition of sorts. We’re excited to welcome Big Train back”.

Chris Dickson of Big Train echoed Donnelly’s sentiment, saying “We really missed this show last year. It’s a great night, seeing old friends and meeting new ones. The Elks has a very welcoming vibe, with cold beer at a reasonable price!”.

Doors will open at 7 PM and Big Train will start playing around 7:30, presenting, “two super-size me sets of horn-infused R&B and soul”. Donnelly said that there is no cover charge, adding that “the Elks just want to invite the community in to help kick-off the holidays”.

The Elks are asking attendees to bring one or two non-perishable food items that will be donated to local hunger-fighting initiatives. For a list of suggested items click here.

The South Orange Elks is located at 220 Prospect Street in South Orange. For more information about the Lodge click here.

photo credit: George Kopp

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

PHOTOS: Cougar Cares 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Sharing Day...

Giants of Contemporary Jazz at the Woodland on...

South Orange-Maplewood BOE Joins Amicus Brief Supporting Transgender...

From Quiet Maplewood: Please Sign Our Petition to...

November 21: Essex County Reports 97,686 (+85) Cases...

Celebrate Jewish Culture Through Music & Art With...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE