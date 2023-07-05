SOMA Coalition on Race Announces Campaign to Change the Conversation: From Diversity to Integration

From The Community Coalition on Race:

It’s commonplace in SOMA for people to say, “I moved here for the diversity.” Another phrase people use when talking about our two towns is, “Our diversity is our strength.” While diversity is a critical start, it is ultimately just the demographic headcount. The success and stability of a diverse community depend on achieving something bigger: equity and integration.

So how do we get people to understand the importance of racial integration and the need to be actively engaged in making equity a reality? The Community Coalition on Race is launching a campaign this summer to bring this issue – and our work — to people’s attention. With all the talk about DEI—Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion—at work, in schools, and in other spaces, the words can start to lose their power. Our campaign is designed to help people learn about intentional integration and to see how the work we do is unique, community based, and a vital part of the culture of SOMA.

Intentional integration requires both awareness and action. The goal of the new campaign is to get SOMA folks thinking and talking about concepts like the difference between diversity and integration, how they talk with people about race, if they are intentional about racial inclusion in their social relationships, how integration benefits all people, and more. Be on the lookout for the posters and flyers around South Orange and Maplewood. Perhaps they will challenge you to open your mind, grow your understanding, and find ways to take action toward racial integration and equity. Visit https://www.communitycoalitiononrace.org/who-are-we to learn more.





