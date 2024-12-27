Towns Light Menorahs, Stand With Jewish Community

South Orange and Maplewood leaders led an outdoor menorah lighting ceremony on Thursday, coming together on the second night of Hanukkah in a show of support for the local Jewish community.

Reflecting on an increase in antisemitism globally, nationally, statewide, and even locally, since the October 7th attacks on Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza, South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum acknowledged the hostages and “all the lives that were deeply touched by what happened during the attacks and the fallout from that time.”

“…So as we gather for this menorah lighting, I want to be very clear that as your mayor and as an elected official and more importantly as a community member and a neighbor, that I see you, our Jewish community. I stand in solidarity with you,” she said, adding that the holiday is a time to reflect on family and the community. “…And know that here in South Orange and Maplewood, we care so deeply about our Jewish community. We’re so proud of our Jewish community, and we know that it’s been very tough.”

Maplewood Township Committee Member Victor Deluca echoed Collum. “Sheena, I think, said it best — it’s about family. It’s the season of family. It’s a time for family to get together, to celebrate, to reflect and think about the future. We, as our two communities, will stand with our Jewish communities. We are one family, we will continue to be one family going forward.”

Collum and Deluca were joined by South Orange Council Member Olivia Lewis-Chang and newly elected Maplewood Township Committee Member Malia Herman, along with Rabbi Abigail Treu of Oheb Shalom Congregation and Rabbi Daniel Cohen of Temple Sharey Tefilo Israel, both of whom also spoke, and Rabbi Sholom Bogomilsky of the Maplewood Jewish Center. The cantors from Oheb and TSTI led the group in singing Hanukkah songs.

Dozens of other community members also braved the below-freezing temperatures for the celebration that included lots of hot chocolate and blue-and-white frosted donuts.

Later in the evening, local celebration of the Festival of Lights continued with another menorah lighting at Ricalton Square in downtown Maplewood.