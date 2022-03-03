‘We Are All Ukrainian’ — Prayers for Peace at a Maplewood Church

Tonight I went to a prayer service at the Ukrainian church in Maplewood. How many of you even knew there was a Ukrainian church in Maplewood? I didn’t until I saw the notice about the daily prayer service at 6pm to pray for Ukraine.

I am an agnostic with atheistic tendencies and a healthy dose of recovering Catholic — who everyone thinks is Jewish.

I went into a church and no one paid me to be there. (I’m a photographer, I do weddings which is the only way you’ll find me inside a church generally. 12 years of Catholic school left a mark and not in a good way).

I went because I didn’t know what else to do. I’ve given money to World Central Kitchen, so they can continue to feed the nearly one million people, mostly women and children, that have fled Ukraine.

I’ve donated money to other charities to pay for supplies.

But I feel the way I felt after 9/11. Feeling the deeply human need to help those who are hurting, but not being able to do much of anything.

Then I saw the announcement in The Village Green. There was a Ukrainian Church in Maplewood, and their priest invited the community to come and pray for Ukraine. At 6 p.m. tonight I went.

The sanctuary is a mix of 70s architecture and eastern orthodoxy. A huge golden crown of a chandelier floats in the center of the space. It was dark through most of the service, but was lit up and filled the room with a warm golden light during one part. I don’t know what part. I don’t speak any Ukrainian. The priest speaks limited English.

We follow along, standing, sitting and kneeling as two of the congregants in the front pew play the parts of both choir and congregation. The rest of the small congregation is absent, working on the relief effort throughout the state, leaving a handful to say the prayers with the priest every night.

The service is mostly sung. Outside of the Our Father prayer, there are no familiar touchstones for me to follow along with. The mix of Ukrainian, the singing and my total lack of knowing any Ukrainian, allows me just to take it all in. Everything. I catch a word here and there, “…for the people….for the soldiers…keep them safe…”

At some point in the service, what I would expect to be the homily, the priest, ​​Reverend Sviatoslav Hot, turns towards us and thanks us for coming. He apologizes for his poor English, and tells us as best he can, what his friends in Kyiv are telling him.

“They call to me, right now, it’s very bad. Tell them to pray for us, ask the people to pray for us.”

When he tells them that people are praying for them, it lifts their spirits. They can see and feel this and this helps them to know they are not alone. That world is uniting around Ukraine.

The priest tells us that two Maplewood police officers stop in to check on the church. They tell him, “We are all Ukrainian.”

And I would agree, at this moment in time we are all Ukrainian.

You want to help? The church is collecting supplies (a list is in the photos). Drop off what they need. Money works too. But you can just show up at 6pm any given night or 10 a.m. on Sunday, and just to be there. And by you just being there, in the room, allows the priest to tell his friends fighting for their lives, their families’ lives, that complete strangers, half a world away, are supporting them. Thinking of them. And dare I say, praying. This lapsed Catholic with atheistic/agnostic tendencies that everyone thinks is Jewish, is praying for them.

Ukrainian Orthodox Church, located at 652 Irvington Ave in Maplewood. Do something. Bring the older kids to the service — it’s 40 minutes long.