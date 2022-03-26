Wear White for Women’s Movie Night & Group Photo at SOPAC March 27

From SOMA Celebrates Women:

The women of South Orange and Maplewood are invited to attend SOMA “Wear White for Women’s Movie Night” with Bend it Like Beckham, Sunday, March 27, 2022 — 3:00 p.m. mingling and photo, 4:00 p.m. snacks and movie — at the South Orange Performing Arts Center. This is the last SOMA Celebrates Women event for 2022 Women’s History Month.

Why Do We Wear White? We’re asking all participants to wear white in honor of the women from the suffrage movement who worked to earn our right to vote! You’ve likely seen women from all walks of life “wear white” to send a powerful message but why white? White, purple, and gold were the official colors of the National Woman’s Party and the suffragist movement.

According to the Congressional Union for Woman Suffrage’s statement of purpose, the colors were chosen deliberately: purple for “loyalty, constancy to purpose, unswerving steadfastness to a cause,” gold for “the color of light and life, and “the torch that guides our purpose.” And white, “the emblem of purity, symbolizes the quality of our purpose.” With white as their calling card, the suffragettes stood out not only in the streets but also in the media coverage of their marches. When black-and-white photography was the primary form of visual documentation, white provided a clear and bright contrast on the front pages of newspapers, attracting the eye of readers. The group photo will be taken by the wonderful Maplewood-based photographer, Reggy Stainfil, you can check him out here.

Bend it Like Beckham will be the featured film at the slumber party type event. Bring your sleeping bags and snacks to go with the pizza provided with some snacks and other snacks available at the SOPAC concession stand.