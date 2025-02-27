Windows for Women Returns to Maplewood for Women’s History Month

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

In honor of Women’s History Month, Windows for Women is returning to town. Windows for Women is a showcase and display of art by local female artists in the windows of (or inside) businesses across Maplewood’s businesses. For the month of March residents and guests can enjoy this community-wide art gallery promoting these artists, all while supporting the independent small businesses in both Maplewood Village and Springfield Ave.

This is a very important event for our community as we welcome women artists to display their work, it is also a great opportunity for new or underrepresented female creatives to have a public platform to share their creations and bring awareness to their work.

Women’s History Month began as a local celebration in Santa Rosa, California over 40 years ago as “Women’s History Week,” chosen to coincide with March 8, International Women’s Day. In the years that followed, the movement spread across the country as other communities initiated their own Women’s History celebrations, eventually to last all March long. Maplewood keeps this tradition going by officially honoring women’s contributions locally all month long.

There are various activities and events in recognition of Women’s History Month, please visit here for details.

For the list of the participating merchants and the artists they are showcasing, please visit here.

Windows for Women is a collaboration of the Maplewood Village Alliance, Springfield Avenue Maplewood, and Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture.

The MVA would also like to thank Windows for Women event chair Maria Savidis Markatos for all of her time and dedication in making this event possible.