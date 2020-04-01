YMCA Offers Emergency Childcare for Essential Workers

From the South Mountain YMCA:

During this challenging time, the Y is now offering child care at our East Orange YMCA and West Essex (Livingston) YMCA Peanut Shell Early Childhood Center locations for families of health care workers, first responders, and other essential employees during this coronavirus pandemic.

The cost of the program is $60 per child per day. Families can register for days as needed. Financial assistance is available, and the Y accepts Programs for Parents subsidies.

Children will participate in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math), virtual learning assistance, physical fitness, and help with e-learning assignments.

All children are asked to bring their own meals and snacks (labeled by name) as an added safety measure. Children who have remote school assignments can bring their own electronic devices such as a tablet or laptop.

Our centers remain licensed and our staff are trained and certified to provide your child with the safest experience possible. We have also increased our safety and cleaning measures as the health of all is our top priority.

To register go to https://www.metroymcas.org/emergencychildcare/

