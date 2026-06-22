Maplewood Historic Preservation Commission Hosts Ridgewood Road Designation Workshop June 22

The Maplewood Historic Preservation Commission is hosting a community workshop on Monday, June 22, at 7:30 pm at The Woodland, on the potential designation of a Ridgewood Road historic district, focused on preserving the character and managing change in the Ridgewood Rd. neighborhood.

According to the HPC, “Topics for the meeting include: what potential historic designation means for Ridgewood property owners; what is reviewed, expedited, or exempt under HPC review; and what happens next, including the designation process and public input. This is an info-driven, listen-and-learn session—no decisions are being made at this meeting.”

The meeting will also be streamed live via Zoom: tinyurl.com/MaplewoodHPC and a recording will be available at www.historicmaplewood.com.

The meeting comes on the heels of the granting of an as-of-right application for a two-lot subdivision of 641-43 Ridgewood Road. A portion of the 1865 Greek Revival-style home will be removed to make way for a second home on the divided lot. The HPC has been working with the developer to relocate the historic barn on the property. Read more here:

Maplewood Mayor Decries Proliferation of Subdivisions