Newark’s Ivy Hill Residents Ask Seton Hall University to Delay Project Hearing While Flooding Is Studied

Residents of the Ivy Hill neighborhood in Newark have been contending with increased incidents of urban flooding in recent years and are asking for consideration and potential relief from neighboring South Orange and Seton Hall University.

But Seton Hall argues that a proposed campus development will help to mitigate flooding, not cause it, and says that the university will not further delay the expansion of its athletic facilities while authorities study the issue.

Ivy Hill community members and Newark officials are asking Seton Hall University and the South Orange Planning Board to to delay a hearing on the “Preliminary and Final Site Plan” for a proposed 12,862 SF “addition to the southeastern portion of the Regan Recreation and Athletic Center and a 176 SF vestibule along the northern side of the building. The applicant also proposes modifications to the adjacent drive aisles, parking and pedestrian walks surrounding the southern and eastern portions of the athletic facility.”

The South Orange Planning Board is set to hold a hearing and potential vote on the expansion of the sports facility at its December 5 meeting which will be held virtually starting at 7:30 p.m. Register and login to watch and participate here. See the meeting agenda attached below.

Ivy Hill residents and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka have asked the university, as well as the Planning Board, to hold off on the development until the flooding issue can be fully studied, which should take six months. Neighbors believe that university development over the decades has contributed to increased storm water runoff.

A representative for SHU says that the proposed development will help mitigate urban flooding in the neighborhood. And Seton Hall administration reports that it has met with Ivy Hill community members, has already modified the proposed project and has agreed to a joint study, among other steps — but is not postponing the development process for the basketball facility. Read the University’s statement on the project here.

According to a report by Gothamist’s Karen Yi, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka asked the South Orange Planning Board in November to delay the hearing, but the Planning Board said it could not do so without Seton Hall’s agreement.

Also according to Gothamist:

Elnardo Webster, an attorney representing Seton Hall University, said the project would increase stormwater storage by 16% and help lessen the flooding. But he said any large solution to flooding would require collaboration with Essex County, which runs nearby Ivy Hill Park, and with both municipalities. “What we’re designing doesn’t make it worse. This project at this time shouldn’t be held up or messed up because it doesn’t make it worse,” Webster said. Newark officials are in the process of conducting an engineering study to pinpoint the cause of flooding. Essex County officials have suggested that runoff from the university’s parking deck could be to blame for the issues. City officials said they should know more in six months.

Meanwhile, community members in South Orange are becoming more vocal in objecting to the Seton Hall project.

A recent Op-Ed in The Setonian by an anonymous faculty member asked Seton Hall “administration to respond to the very real concerns put forth by residents of the neighborhood. Seton Hall administrators should practice what the University mission and core curriculum seek to instill in students: servant leadership that is ‘responsive to the common good, and mindful of the example of Christ who came to serve and not to be served.’”

And a petition created by South Orange resident Jessica Miller and shared on social media is also asking for a delay: “We strongly urge Seton Hall and the South Orange Planning Board to pause the project application until a hydrological study and full Environmental Impact study can be completed. We urge Seton Hall, South Orange, Newark and Essex County to work collaboratively to address this environmental injustice that is occurring in our backyard.” As of December 4, the petition had garnered 146 signatures.

“Just pause the project until Newark can finish their studies,” Newark resident Libre Jones told CBS New York.

Village Green will be reporting on the December 5 Planning Board meeting.

