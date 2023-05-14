Assemblywoman Mila Jasey Endorses Hall for NJ Assembly 28th District

Three Democratic candidates are vying for two seats to represent New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District in the New Jersey Assembly: Cleopatra Tucker, incumbent; Garnet Hall; and Frank McGehee. Two candidates — Joy Freeman and Willie S. Jetti — are running in the Republican primary. The primary takes place on June 6, 2023. Village Green is accepting letters of support for candidates up until May 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. (email villagegreennj@gmail.com). The following is from Assemblywoman Mila M. Jasey:

Dear Editor:

There are few greater honors than being elected to serve as a member of the New Jersey Legislature. With this privilege comes responsibility. There is no district I can think of that is more unique than the 28th, consisting of South Orange, Maplewood, Irvington, the South and West Wards of Newark and Hillside. Of these five communities, two enjoy wealth, good schools, and safe streets; three whose residents face significant socioeconomic challenges on a near daily basis.

When I made the decision to retire following 16 years in the Assembly, I gave great thought to whom I thought possessed the requisite knowledge, skills, passion, and experience to successfully navigate the dichotomy of the 28th, while being responsive to the needs of all its residents. My choice for Assembly is Maplewood Vice-Chair and Essex County Clerk

Garnet Hall, and I heartily endorse her candidacy.

Garnet is one of the most thoughtful, insightful, caring people I have ever met, and I base that upon a working relationship and friendship that dates back 25 years. She is Essex County born and bred and has lived in Maplewood with her husband George in the same house for 35 years. She raised her children here and sent them through the SOMSD, volunteered with the PTA, and as a Girl Scout Leader, all while working full-time in sales and management positions. Her son and daughter learned about service from their mom, serving as a police officer and a nurse.

Garnet has been a member and Vice-Chair of the Maplewood Democratic Committee for almost twenty years, gifting her with a keen knowledge of the needs and desires of every neighborhood. Rather than seeking public office for herself, she strived to ensure that the candidates selected to run as Democrats reflected the values, ideals, hopes and aspirations of the community to whom she has given so much. For Garnet, it is about the work and not the credit. In the spirit of “two towns – one community”, she is involved with the Community Coalition on Race to promote intentional integration and diverse communities. Her stellar reputation in South Orange is well-known.

She has distinguished herself and the office she holds as Deputy Essex County Clerk. Garnet’s experience has inured in her a deep understanding of policy and constituent services, two crucial components of effective representation at the State level. Many who already know Garnet value her willingness to make herself available, her enthusiasm for service and the genuine joy she experiences when helping those in need.

I can think of no finer choice than Garnet HALL to serve with the outstanding LD-28 team of Senator Renee BURGESS and Assemblywoman Cleo TUCKER to represent our interests in Trenton. I urge you to cast your votes for these three extraordinary women on June 6th.

Sincerely,

Mila M. Jasey

