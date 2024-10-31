LETTER: Brown, Bennett & Kapadia Will Listen and Lead with Empathy

Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education in the Nov. 5, 2024 election.

I have lived in Maplewood since 2004, and my two children have attended SOMSD schools since kindergarten. I currently have a 12th grader and 10th grader at CHS. I write in strong support of Deirdre Brown, Jeff Bennett, and Bimal Kapadia for Board of Education. We as a community would be very fortunate to have these talented and dedicated individuals serve on the Board of Education. With Deirdre’s policy experience, Jeff’s ability to synthesize volumes of data to help sharpen and focus policy, and Bimal’s passion for the arts and operational acumen, they will be effective contributors to the Board.

I have watched the debates, read materials for all candidates, and endorse Brown, Bennett, and Kapadia for what they will bring to the Board. They will insist on a robust budget process and ensure that the District has personnel in place who have the capacity to do critical budgetary processes, including multi-year forecasting. They will focus on equity, insisting that the permitted +-5% variance of the III must be adhered to, diligently managing the implementation of the Fergus recommendations and supporting the District as it addresses the needs raised in the Special Services audit. They will bring a focus to the whole child — prioritizing academic excellence for all students while also working to support programming and activities for our arts students and athletes.

Brown, Bennett, and Kapadia have shown us how they will lead. During their campaign, they have met with hundreds of SOMSD families, student leaders, and teachers. They have pledged to bring together all the stakeholders and to listen to all voices, and they have already begun this crucial process. They are listening, and they will lead, with empathy. Brown, Bennett, and Kapadia will be the steady and dedicated leaders that this District needs to help move us forward in serving all students.

Melanie Hochberg Giger

Maplewood, NJ