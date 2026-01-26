LETTER: Former Maplewood Mayor Profeta Endorses Malinowski for NJ-11

The last I looked, there were 11 Democratic candidates running for Mikie Sherrill’s vacant Congressional seat in the primary election on February 5. I can state, with the utmost conviction, that Tom Malinowski is the best of the bunch. It’s not even close.

I can reach this conclusion based entirely on Tom’s background, his intelligence, and his record, without regard to the splendid suite of things he proposes to accomplish in Congress, all spelled out in his website at www.malinowskifornj.com. I have had several one-on-one conversations with Tom about government, his beliefs, and the many issues that are relevant to service in Congress. He is incredibly smart. He is knowledgeable on every issue that I have ever discussed with him, from the environment to foreign affairs. He never ducks a question. And he is the same when addressing a public gathering.

Tom is an immigrant. He spent the first 6 years of his life in Communist Poland, living under the rule of the secret police. He knows firsthand what ruthless rulers are like, and he naturally despises the American gestapo newly created here by Trump. American citizenship is something Tom had to work to achieve, and he values it more than those of us who take it for granted. In

light of ICE’s thuggish behavior and recent murders, Tom supports defunding it entirely.

Tom has a record and credentials that cannot be approached by the other candidates. He was an Assistant Secretary of State under Obama. He served on Clinton’s National Security Council. During his prior time in Congress (before he was gerrymandered out) he served as Vice Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee. There he voted to seize Russian assets in order to support Ukraine. Tom was also on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. In this position, he supported funding for the Gateway Tunnel and the Portal Bridge.

What many people don’t realize is that Tom’s prior service in Congress gives him seniority that carries with it priority in committee roles that his opponents cannot match. Democrats need to be in positions of power in Congress to exert restraint on Trump. This long prior service in Washington gives Tom a knowledge of how things work in the Federal government. He will hit the ground running, and will not lose any valuable time learning the ropes.

Please join me in voting for Tom Malinowski on February 5.

Sincerely,

Fred Profeta