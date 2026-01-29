ElectionPolitics

Early In-Person Voting for NJ-11 Congressional Primary Begins January 29

by Mary Barr Mann

There are no early voting locations in South Orange and Maplewood. The closest site is the Berson Education Center at the Turtle Back Zoo.

written by Mary Barr Mann
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Early in-person voting in the hotly contested Democratic primary for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District begins Thursday, January 29, and runs through Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Election Day is Feb. 5. 

NJ-11 includes portions of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties. South Orange and Maplewood are considered a trove of motivated Democratic voters. However, according to the Essex County Clerk’s website, there are no early voting locations in SOMA.

The five early voting locations are in Bloomfield, Belleville, Fairfield, Montclair and West Orange:

  • Bloomfield Watsessing Park Community Center, Bloomfield Avenue & Conger Street
  • Belleville American Legion Hall, 621 Washington Avenue
  • Fairfield Community Center, 221 Hollywood Avenue
  • Montclair Municipal Building, 205 Claremont Avenue
  • Berson Family Center 546-548 Northfield Avenue, West Orange, NJ (Same parking lot as Turtle Back Zoo/Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex)

Early in-person voting hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Maplewood Township Clerk Liz Fritzen reported at the January 20 Township Committee meeting that the County Clerk’s Office had performed a walkthrough at the Maplewood Memorial Library earlier in the month to evaluate it as a potential early voting site. Mayor Vic De Luca was also in attendance. As of January 20, Fritzen had not yet heard back from the County Clerk’s Office.

Update January 29: Mayor De Luca reports that the early voting locations were decided last year by the County. The walkthrough at the library was with regard to the June primary. Per De Luca:

“The move of the polling site from town hall to the library will be in effect starting with the June primary election. In addition, we asked Essex County to consider establishing an early voting site at the library for the June election and beyond. We were informed that the early voting request was to be decided upon by the state. We are awaiting that decision. With regard to the location of the early voting sites for the special elections in February and April, the Township was not involved. That was a decision made late last year by Essex County. ”

Read more election coverage here.

 

Republican:

Mayor of Randolph Joe Hathaway joehathawayforcongress.com

 

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.