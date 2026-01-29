Early In-Person Voting for NJ-11 Congressional Primary Begins January 29

Early in-person voting in the hotly contested Democratic primary for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District begins Thursday, January 29, and runs through Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Election Day is Feb. 5.

NJ-11 includes portions of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties. South Orange and Maplewood are considered a trove of motivated Democratic voters. However, according to the Essex County Clerk’s website, there are no early voting locations in SOMA.

The five early voting locations are in Bloomfield, Belleville, Fairfield, Montclair and West Orange:

Bloomfield Watsessing Park Community Center, Bloomfield Avenue & Conger Street

Belleville American Legion Hall, 621 Washington Avenue

Fairfield Community Center, 221 Hollywood Avenue

Montclair Municipal Building, 205 Claremont Avenue

Berson Family Center 546-548 Northfield Avenue, West Orange, NJ (Same parking lot as Turtle Back Zoo/Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex)

Early in-person voting hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Maplewood Township Clerk Liz Fritzen reported at the January 20 Township Committee meeting that the County Clerk’s Office had performed a walkthrough at the Maplewood Memorial Library earlier in the month to evaluate it as a potential early voting site. Mayor Vic De Luca was also in attendance. As of January 20, Fritzen had not yet heard back from the County Clerk’s Office.

Update January 29: Mayor De Luca reports that the early voting locations were decided last year by the County. The walkthrough at the library was with regard to the June primary. Per De Luca:

“The move of the polling site from town hall to the library will be in effect starting with the June primary election. In addition, we asked Essex County to consider establishing an early voting site at the library for the June election and beyond. We were informed that the early voting request was to be decided upon by the state. We are awaiting that decision. With regard to the location of the early voting sites for the special elections in February and April, the Township was not involved. That was a decision made late last year by Essex County. ”

Read more election coverage here.

Passaic County Commissioner John Bartlett , johnbartlett.com

, Army Reserve member Zach Beecher , zachbeecher.com

, J-L Cauvin , jlfornj.com Community advocate, lawyer and comedian

Cammie Croft , cammieforcongress.com Former Obama administration member

Dean Dafis , dafisforcongress.com Former Maplewood Mayor

Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill , gillfornj.com

, Jeff Grayzel , grayzelforcongress.com Morris Township Committee member

Tom Malinowski: malinowskifornj.com Former NJ-7 Congressman

Analilia Mejia , analiliafornj.com Co-Exec. Director of Popular Democracy

Justin Strickland , justinstrickland.com Chatham Councilman

Tahesha Way , taheshaway.com NJ Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State

Anna Lee Williams, annaleewilliams.com Activist

Republican:

Mayor of Randolph Joe Hathaway joehathawayforcongress.com