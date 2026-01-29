Election

Who Are South Orange-Maplewood Leaders Endorsing for NJ-11?

by The Village Green

Analilia Mejia, Tom Malinowski, and Brendan Gill have each garnered endorsements from current and former elected SOMA leaders.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

With early voting beginning in the crowded field of Democratic candidates for the NJ-11 Congressional primary (election day is Feb. 5), many of South Orange and Maplewood’s current and former elected leaders have announced their choices.

All five current Maplewood Township Committee members — including Mayor Vic De Luca, Deputy Mayor Malia Herman and TC Member and former Mayor Nancy Adams, TC Member and former Mayor Dean Dafis and TC Member Jane Collins-Colding — have endorsed Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill after Dafis bowed out of the race. Gill also has the support of former South Orange Village Council Member Deborah Davis Ford.

Former Maplewood Deputy Mayor Deb Engel, former Maplewood Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe and South Orange Council Member Bill Haskins have endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders’ former national political advisor Analilia Mejia.

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum, plus South Orange Council Members Jen Greenberg and Olivia Lewis-Chang have endorsed former NJ-7 Congressman Tom Malinowski — as have former Maplewood Mayors Frank McGehee and Fred Profeta, as well as former Maplewood Township Committee Member Greg Lembrich.

Here is a full list of the candidates in the Democratic primary:

Only one Republican is running in the primary:

Mayor of Randolph Joe Hathaway joehathawayforcongress.com

Did we miss anyone? Email us at [email protected].

Analilia Mejia, Tom Malinowski and Brendan Gill

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.