South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum Endorses Tom Malinowski for Congress

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum is endorsing Tom Malinowski in the race for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District to succeed Governor-Elect Mikie Sherrill. Primary day for the special election is Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, but mail-in ballots are being mailed out as of Dec. 22.

Malinowski, who previously represented NJ-7 in Congress, is one of 12 Democrats running in the primary; there is no Republican primary as there is only one candidate declared. Read Village Green’s profile of Malinowski here. Follow our election coverage here.

Collum, the longest-serving woman mayor in Essex County, has previously supported Malinowski, and she recently was in the statewide spotlight when Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop named her as his Lt. Governor in his bid for NJ Governor.

“Tom Malinowski has already delivered real results for our region—securing critical federal funding for the Gateway Program, fighting to restore the SALT deduction, and protecting access to affordable health care,” said Collum via a press release. “He brought real experience to Congress as a senior member of the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee and Vice Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, drawing on his prior service as a diplomat and decades of leadership in national security and human rights. Just as importantly, Tom has demonstrated independence and moral courage—standing up to extremism and supporting the January 6th investigation even when it came at personal and political cost in a swing district. That proven integrity and effectiveness are exactly why he is the right leader to send back to Congress.”

Collum sent additional comments to Village Green:

Going into this special election, I was already inclined to support Tom Malinowski because I’ve seen firsthand what he can do. He flipped a district many thought was unwinnable, and so many of us locally stepped up to help because we believed he would be a strong, principled voice during a critical moment in our country’s history. He delivered on that promise—and then some. He also hosted more town halls (over 140) than any member of New Jersey’s congressional delegation—something I value very deeply.

After redistricting, Tom was effectively made a sacrificial lamb to protect others, but that political reality does not diminish his record or his readiness to serve.

With 13 candidates on the ballot, this election underscores the value of Ranked Choice Voting. South Orange has already passed a resolution supporting RCV at all levels of government because it allows voters to fully express their preferences—ranking candidates in order—while producing outcomes that reflect majority support and shared consensus rather than fractured results.

In the absence of Ranked Choice Voting, I took the time to watch more than two dozen videos and over 20 hours of footage from all the candidates and followed this race closely. Ultimately, in a very short window and a sprint to the finish, I believe it is critical to use my vote strategically and in the best interest of our district and all New Jerseyans. I will wholeheartedly cast my vote for Tom Malinowski—for his experience, independence, courage, ability to listen, readiness to serve on day one, a lifetime record of service and achievement, and because he is, quite simply, a good and kind human being that I trust.

“I am honored to have Mayor Sheena Collum’s endorsement and deeply grateful for her leadership in South Orange and across Essex County,” said Malinowski in the endorsement announcement. “Sheena has been a trailblazing leader as the first woman to serve as Mayor of South Orange and through her work championing smart growth, economic development, and community investment. Her support means a great deal as we continue building a broad coalition across NJ-11 working to protect our communities from Trump’s agenda.”

Collum also announced that she will host a Community Forum on Defending Our Democracy featuring Malinowski and U.S. Senator Andy Kim on Saturday, January 10, from 4:30–6:00 PM. The event will take place in South Orange, with the specific location provided upon RSVP at tinyurl.com/DEMOCRACY1-10.

“Defending our democracy isn’t only about what happens in Washington—it’s also about restoring faith in public service here at home and weeding out corruption wherever it exists,” said Senator Andy Kim via the Collum endorsement announcement. “This moment calls for leadership grounded in integrity, accountability, and service. Tom Malinowski exemplifies those values, and I’m proud to support him as we work together to build a future worthy of the public’s trust.”