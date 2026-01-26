LETTER: Former Maplewood Township Committee Member Lembrich Endorses Malinowski for Congress 

As a former member of the Maplewood Township Committee, I am proud to endorse Tom Malinowski in the upcoming special election for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District.

Tom represents the very best of public service: practical, principled, and deeply grounded in the belief that government should work for people—not for political machines or special interests. Throughout his career, Tom has shown that progress is not about ideology for its own sake, but about delivering real results with honesty, intelligence, and compassion. This approach is sorely needed in Washington immediately, and our District has the power and opportunity to provide it.

During his prior service in Congress, Tom earned a reputation as a serious legislator who did his homework, listened carefully, and worked across differences without compromising his values. His approach to problem-solving is rooted in practical progressivism—pushing for meaningful change while understanding how policy actually gets made and how Congress can act as a check against misuse of executive power. At a time when performative politics too often dominates our discourse, Tom’s steady, thoughtful leadership is exactly what our community, our District, our state, and our country needs in Washington.

Equally important is who Tom is as a person. I have had the opportunity to get to know Tom, and can attest that he is honest in his dealings, kind in his interactions, and respectful of those he represents, regardless of whether they agree with him on issues. These are not incidental traits that can be taken for granted; they are the foundation of trustworthy leadership and all too rare in today’s state and national political landscape. Tom will make us proud to have him representing our community and our values.

Tom’s integrity and decency stand in sharp contrast to the cynicism many voters feel toward politics today. Unfortunately, despite the abolition of the “party line”, party bosses still too often dictate who can serve in public office in New Jersey, and in Essex County in particular. But Tom has been clear and consistent in his opposition to entrenched political machines that put power and self-preservation ahead of the public good, even to his own personal and political detriment. He believes New Jersey deserves transparent, accountable government—and he has the independence and courage to stand up to systems that resist reform. He has also shown that he has the fortitude to oppose the Trump administration and the capability to assemble a coalition that can prevail in that fight.

This special election is an opportunity to send someone back to Washington who understands the job, shares our values, and is prepared to serve with both competence and conscience. Tom Malinowski has done it before, and he is ready to do it again. Our District would be very fortunate to have him working on our behalf. This is why Tom has earned the strong support of Senator Andy Kim, South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum, and so many others across our community who I admire. I am proud to join them.

I strongly and enthusiastically endorse Tom Malinowski for Congress and encourage you to vote for him on February 5.

Sincerely,

Greg Lembrich

Maplewood, NJ

Maplewood Township Committee (2016-2021)