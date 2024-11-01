LETTER: Paul Stephan—Independent Voice, Bringing Clear Vision & Positive Discourse

Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education in the Nov. 5, 2024 election. Read more Village Green election coverage here.

Dear Editor,

I am writing to support Paul Stephan, who is running for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education this November. Our family has lived in South Orange for fourteen years, and I am the parent of three current SOMSD students and currently serve as a Superintendent in a nearby district. This summer, Paul reached out to me to introduce himself and learn about the challenges facing public school leaders. He came from a place of genuine interest, asking thoughtful questions about budgeting, policymaking, and my children’s experiences. In these conversations, he demonstrated one of the most essential skills of a public leader, a willingness to listen.

This election, we have seven candidates running for three spots. Paul is the only individual running as an independent voice, with a clear vision for a productive and positive discourse and board relationships. In the public debates, he has remained consistently calm, advocating for thoughtful approaches to our district’s challenges. He recognizes the ethical commitments required of board members, and is ready to provide the right balance of support and accountability related to the board’s primary functions, policy-making and the oversight of the Superintendent.

SOMSD faces daunting challenges: a budget undermined by constant litigation, issues with long-term planning, publicly hostile contract negotiations, significant teacher and administrative turnover, and disproportionate student achievement. When looking at these issues, Paul’s first plans are to listen and learn about how he can support a positive outcome for our district. He is dedicated to looking at the decisions the board makes with a focus on supporting the long-term development of a strong school system that equitably serves the interests of the most important constituents: our children.

My first vote will be for Paul Stephan. As an active community member, taxpayer, experienced educator, and now an environmental attorney fighting for public interests, there is no doubt Paul will bring valuable perspectives to the board. My remaining votes will be cast for other thoughtful community leaders, with deep gratitude to all of the candidates for volunteering their time and energy for the benefit of our schools.

Please join me in supporting Paul Stephan on November 5. You can learn more about his campaign at stephanforboe.com.

Sincerely,

Rachel Goldberg, Ed.D

South Orange