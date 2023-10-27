ElectionMaplewoodOpinionSchools / KidsSouth Orange

LETTER: Sackett-Gable, Callahan & Meyer Will Partner With All to Effect Changes We Need

written by 100 Sackett-Gable, Callahan & Meyer campaign supporters
The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education election takes place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Three of nine seats are up for election. Three candidates filed to run by the July deadline and appear on the ballot: Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer. Two candidates, Jeff Bennett and Anthony Mazzocchi, announced a write-in campaign on October 7. Village Green is posting letters of support for all candidates: Deadline for submission is October 31 at 5 p.m. Read our guidelines here. Read all our election coverage here

 

We, the undersigned, are expressing our support for Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan, and Will Meyer for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. They are parents, education professionals and community volunteers with the experience and dedication to ensure that all students have an equitable and exceptional education in SOMA. Shayna, Liz, and Will have chosen their slogan Together We Thrive because they believe it truly takes partnership in our community, in our schools, and on our board to effect the change we all want to see.

Shayna Sackett-Gable is a lifelong resident of SOMA, former Seth Boyden teacher with over 20 years of experience in education, recent co-president of President’s Council and current Director of Pedagogy at a math nonprofit.  Through her extensive commitment to SOMSD, both professionally and personally, Shayna truly understands the needs of our district as both a parent and educator.

Liz Callahan has two decades of experience in the field of education and is currently a school-based behavioral consultant.  Her vast professional experience makes her uniquely qualified to effectively advocate for policies that promote equity, inclusion, and evidence-based practices in our schools as well as ensure that our teachers have the resources they need to support the academic, social, and emotional needs of ALL students.

As a special education attorney in New York for the last 17 years, Will Meyer has witnessed the countless ways that a school system can fail a child and conversely, the ways that a district can respond appropriately to effectively fix those issues so that students can truly thrive. Will is also a community volunteer engaging with groups including our PTAs and as well as our Special Education Parent Advisory Committee.

Shayna, Liz, and Will are committed to connecting with as many people as possible in our community so that they can effectively respond to our concerns and work to address our district’s many unmet needs. They have the professional experience, vision, and commitment that is needed on our BOE so that ALL students in SOMA can thrive.  We hope you join us on election day and vote for Shayna, Liz, and Will for the Board of Education.   Sackett-Gable, Callahan & Meyer for BOE (somaboe2023.com)

[Note: The people on this list were asked to join the letter either because they are supporters who have requested lawn signs, are volunteering for the campaign, or are part of the candidates’ broader base of friends and supporters.]

Abigail Murtagh, Maplewood Keldrick Wright, Maplewood
Alexis Karteron, Maplewood Ken Feinleib, South Orange
Allison Posner and Eli Bolin, Maplewood Kiersten Carlson, Maplewood
Amanda and Steph Mazzarella, Maplewood Kim and Axel Takacs, Maplewood
Amanda Eigen, South Orange Kim Collins and family, South Orange
Amy Forman, South Orange Laurie and Michael Gates, Maplewood
Amy Higer and Michael Paris, Maplewood Leslie Kerner, South Orange
Ann Leeb, South Orange Lily Forman, South Orange
Annemarie Maini, South Orange Lisa Herrick, Maplewood
Avery Freed, Maplewood Liz Gordon, Maplewood
Barbara and Phil Cokorinos, Maplewood Liz Testa, South Orange
Becky Rosenfeld, Maplewood Lizzie Archer, Maplewood
Beth and Paul Daugherty, Maplewood Marc Solomon, Maplewood
Beth Cosentino, Maplewood Marian Raab, Maplewood
Carrie McGee and Jeff Hathaway, Maplewood Marietta and Doug Zacker, South Orange
Chris Weeks and Cathy Lankenau-Weeks, South Orange Marta Esquilin, South Orange
Christie Huus and Jin Lee, Maplewood Mary Barber, Maplewood
Christine Houseworth, Maplewood Mary Ellen Dawkins, Maplewood
Christine Stone, Maplewood Michael Parlapiano, South Orange
Claire Berrios, Maplewood Michael Trzcianowski, South Orange
Cynthia Kern, Maplewood Mila Jasey, South Orange
Deborah Engel, Maplewood Molly O’Brien and Ed Knizhnik, Maplewood
Delta Sepulveda, South Orange Mona Karim, Maplewood
Deshaunta Johnson, Maplewood Morgan Triska and Souleymane Ouedraogo, Maplewood
Diane Davis, Maplewood Nicole Josey, South Orange
Donna Upton, South Orange Noah Simon, South Orange
Doreen Oliver, Maplewood Patricia Canning, South Orange
Eileen Pizzurro, Maplewood Peri Smilow, South Orange
Elizabeth Baker and Joel VandeVusse, Maplewood Rachel Fisher, Maplewood
Erin and Matt Scherzer, Maplewood Reesa Salomon, Maplewood
Erin Siders, Maplewood Rhea Beck, South Orange
Frank McGehee, Maplewood Rich Inserro, South Orange
Gail Greenstein, Maplewood Ritu Pancholy, South Orange
Hannah Zollman, South Orange Robin Simon, South Orange
Henry Williams, Maplewood Ronni and Mathew Schwartz, Maplewood
Ian Grodman, Maplewood Sally Unsworth, South Orange
Jane and Todd Perry, Maplewood Sarah Hersh, Maplewood
Jeanine Heriveaux, Maplewood Scott and Sonya Selig, Maplewood
Jennifer Serravallo, South Orange Sean Bailey and Nancy E. Schwartz, Maplewood
Jenny Lindstrom, Maplewood Stacy Merriweather Fontil, South Orange
Jessi Empestan, South Orange Stephanie Lawson-Muhammad, South Orange
Jessica James, Maplewood Stephanie Nasteff-Pilato, Maplewood
Jessica Murphy, Maplewood Tara Mallon and Harsh Kalra, South Orange
Jessie Wendt, South Orange ToniAnn Kruse, Maplewood
Joanne Charles, Maplewood Tracy and Todd Spangler, South Orange
Julia Haubner Smith, South Orange Tracy Sham, Maplewood
Karen Weiland, Maplewood Trenesa Danuser, Maplewood
Kasia Piekarz, Maplewood Valyrie K. Laedlein, South Orange
Kate Travers, Maplewood Vanessa LoBue, Maplewood
Kathy and Scott Greenstone, South Orange Summer Jones, South Orange

