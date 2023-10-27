LETTER: Sackett-Gable, Callahan & Meyer Will Partner With All to Effect Changes We Need

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education election takes place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Three of nine seats are up for election. Three candidates filed to run by the July deadline and appear on the ballot: Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer. Two candidates, Jeff Bennett and Anthony Mazzocchi, announced a write-in campaign on October 7. Village Green is posting letters of support for all candidates: Deadline for submission is October 31 at 5 p.m. Read our guidelines here. Read all our election coverage here.

We, the undersigned, are expressing our support for Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan, and Will Meyer for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. They are parents, education professionals and community volunteers with the experience and dedication to ensure that all students have an equitable and exceptional education in SOMA. Shayna, Liz, and Will have chosen their slogan Together We Thrive because they believe it truly takes partnership in our community, in our schools, and on our board to effect the change we all want to see.

Shayna Sackett-Gable is a lifelong resident of SOMA, former Seth Boyden teacher with over 20 years of experience in education, recent co-president of President’s Council and current Director of Pedagogy at a math nonprofit. Through her extensive commitment to SOMSD, both professionally and personally, Shayna truly understands the needs of our district as both a parent and educator.

Liz Callahan has two decades of experience in the field of education and is currently a school-based behavioral consultant. Her vast professional experience makes her uniquely qualified to effectively advocate for policies that promote equity, inclusion, and evidence-based practices in our schools as well as ensure that our teachers have the resources they need to support the academic, social, and emotional needs of ALL students.

As a special education attorney in New York for the last 17 years, Will Meyer has witnessed the countless ways that a school system can fail a child and conversely, the ways that a district can respond appropriately to effectively fix those issues so that students can truly thrive. Will is also a community volunteer engaging with groups including our PTAs and as well as our Special Education Parent Advisory Committee.

Shayna, Liz, and Will are committed to connecting with as many people as possible in our community so that they can effectively respond to our concerns and work to address our district’s many unmet needs. They have the professional experience, vision, and commitment that is needed on our BOE so that ALL students in SOMA can thrive. We hope you join us on election day and vote for Shayna, Liz, and Will for the Board of Education. Sackett-Gable, Callahan & Meyer for BOE (somaboe2023.com)

[Note: The people on this list were asked to join the letter either because they are supporters who have requested lawn signs, are volunteering for the campaign, or are part of the candidates’ broader base of friends and supporters.]