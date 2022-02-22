McGehee Will Not Seek Reelection to Maplewood Township Committee

Former Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee announced today that he will not seek a third term on the Maplewood Township Committee. McGehee served as mayor in 2020 and 2021. Applications seeking endorsement for the 2022 primary are due to the Maplewood Democratic Committee by February 24. See McGehee’s statement here:

Good morning,

It has been and continues to be an honor to serve the people of Maplewood as a member of the Maplewood Township Committee. Over the last six years, I have served as your Committeeperson, your Deputy Mayor and your Mayor.

My family and I have decided that this will be my last year on the Maplewood Township Committee as I will not be seeking reelection for a third term in 2022. I want to thank my colleagues on the Maplewood Township Committee both past and present, the Maplewood Democratic Committee, my colleagues and collaborators at the state, county and federal level and most importantly, the people of Maplewood for this opportunity.

With Gratitude,

Frank