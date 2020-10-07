PARES, SOMA Action Host Virtual Board of Ed ‘Candi-Date’ Event, Oct. 13

From Parents in Partnership for Respect and Equity in SOMA Schools (PARES) and SOMA Action:

PARES and SOMA Action have teamed up again for the 4th annual Candi-Date event!

Tuesday, October 13th at 8 pm on Zoom.

Candi-Date is an opportunity for voters to meet all of the BOE candidates in small groups. Each candidate will move through Zoom breakout rooms for informal conversations. Think speed dating!

Click here to sign up via the Google doc to receive the Zoom link to join.