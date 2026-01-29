South Orange Councilwoman Greenberg Endorses Malinowski, Decries ‘Dark Money’ Funding Attack Ads

With Mikie Sherrill resigning her Congressional seat to become NJ Governor, South Orange and Maplewood will help decide the crowded special election Democratic primary for NJ-11. Primary day is Feb. 5. Mail-In Ballots started mailing out to voters on Dec. 22. Early in-person voting begins January 29. Read more election coverage here.

To the Editor:

This election is deeply personal to me. It will shape the New Jersey we live in today and the country we leave to our children. We do not have the luxury of sending someone to Washington to learn on the job while the stakes keep rising. With so much at stake, the question isn’t just who we like locally, it’s who has shown they can lead thoughtfully, honestly, and effectively, with real results to back it up. That is why I am supporting Tom Malinowski for Congress in the 11th District special election.

I also think voters should take a hard look at what this race has turned into. Millions of dollars in dark money are being poured into baseless and misleading attacks against Tom. Instead of discussing solutions, these efforts focus on tearing down someone with a clear public record of achievement that is not part of the “machine”. That should give all of us pause. As Tom says, when campaigns rely on distortion instead of substance, it’s usually because they can’t defend their own ideas.

Earlier this month, I attended a meet-and-greet in South Orange with Tom Malinowski and Senator Andy Kim. What struck me most was how grounded and substantive the conversation was. They spoke candidly about restoring the role of Congress, strengthening democratic guardrails, and building broad coalitions to stand up to the Trump agenda across the political spectrum. It was a refreshing reminder that real leadership is about governing seriously, not performing for headlines.

I share Tom’s deep concern about the lack of guardrails in federal immigration enforcement. When power is exercised through intimidation and without meaningful oversight, it stops being just an “immigration issue” and becomes a fundamental democracy issue that threatens every citizen’s civil liberties. Tom has laid out clear, practical steps to restore accountability, such as prohibiting federal agents from wearing masks and keeping the Pentagon out of domestic law enforcement.

Throughout his career, Tom has consistently demonstrated this brand of leadership. He understands how legislation gets done, how to bring people together in difficult times, and how to keep communities safe through results-driven work on the Homeland Security Committee. Furthermore, as a former Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor under President Obama, he brings principled, practical foreign policy experience rooted in a steadfast belief in democracy and human rights.

Tom has also been a consistent and trusted ally in combating antisemitism. He has made confronting hate and extremism a priority and has spent real time engaging with New Jersey’s Jewish community. As a mother of five (5) Jewish young adults, this matters deeply to me, and I value leaders who back up their words with action.

In a political climate that too often rewards misinformation, I want a representative who will deliver results. Tom Malinowski has shown that he can do that, and he is ready on day one to protect our communities and our neighbors.

Sincerely,

Jennifer Greenberg

Councilwoman, South Orange Village