South Orange Councilwoman Olivia Lewis-Chang Endorses Malinowski, Cites Immigrant Experience

I’m proud to endorse Tom Malinowski for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th District because he understands both the character of our communities and the challenges we face right now.

As the child of an immigrant, I feel a kinship with Tom. He knows well the story of migration. Tom’s story reflects the values that define this district and migrant populations —hard work, opportunity, and a belief that democracy only works when everyone has a voice.

During his time in Congress, Tom focused on the issues that matter most to families here: protecting access to quality health care, strengthening our economy for small businesses and working people, investing in infrastructure and transportation, and standing up for public safety while respecting civil rights. Now more than ever, his work is demonstrative of what we need NOW. He worked hard during his career to advocate for human rights and to reinstate our trust in government. We need to be concerned about the number of attack ads against him and the existence of secret organizations trying hard to influence our vote. We cannot support any candidate who doesn’t speak out against lies and misinformation but uses them to advance their positions.

Tom Malinowski has been on the national stage and in leadership positions. From 2014 to 2017, he served as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human rights and Labor in the Obama administration. His public service has been one of deep commitment to fairness, accountability, and results. Senator Kim needs a partner in Washington, DC who will be ready from day one. Tom Malinowski is that person. I spoke with Tom Malinowski and reported the concerns of my neighbors, friends and patients – affordable health care, restoration of our civil rights, protection of black and brown peoples, fighting racism, anti-semitism and homophobia. Really, I asked for a return to due process and truly living out the core tenets of our constitution. He listened and agreed to talk again if elected.

At a moment when trust in government matters more than ever, the 11th District deserves a representative who listens, leads with integrity, and puts people first. Tom Malinowski has done that work, and that’s why I’m proud to

support him.

Olivia Lewis-Chang

Councilmember, South Orange Village