South Orange-Maplewood Special Ed Parents Release 2021 Board of Ed Election Questionnaire

From the Special Education Parents Advisory Committee of South Orange-Maplewood (Note: All five candidates for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education have responded to the SEPAC SOMA Questionnaire):

SEPAC BOE Candidate Questionnaire

Each year SEPAC SOMA invites Board of Education candidates to respond to several questions about issues related to Special Education in our district. We are pleased to share with you the 2021 BOE Candidate Statements on Special Education. We thank all the candidates for taking the time to share their perspectives. SEPAC is not a political organization, and it does not endorse candidates in any election. This presentation is intended solely to assist voters by presenting candidate views on issues related to special education. The views expressed are the candidates’ own.

What is SEPAC SOMA?

A Special Education Parent Advisory Committee (SEPAC) is a parent-led advocacy group focused on policies, programs, and practices within the South Orange & Maplewood School District. SEPAC provides parents with tools and information to work collaboratively with the school district and to be more effective advocates for their children with special educational needs. Families and caregivers of student(s) with learning needs or students eligible for or receiving services under an IEP or 504 plan are encouraged to attend SEPAC Meetings.

For more information about SEPAC SOMA, please visit www.sepacsoma.org

Download (PDF, 213KB)