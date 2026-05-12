StreetsPAC NJ Endorses Martin Ceperley for Maplewood Township Committee

Three candidates are running in the Democratic primary (June 2) for Maplewood Township Committee. Village Green is accepting letters of support through May 22. See our guidelines for submission here. Read our election coverage here.

StreetsPAC NJ is proud to announce its endorsement of Martin Ceperley for the Maplewood Township Committee. A 15-year resident and dedicated community organizer, Ceperley is a “safe streets” champion who views Vision Zero not as a series of fragmented fixes, but as a systemic commitment to eliminating traffic violence while fostering a healthier, more connected community.

Ceperley’s unique background—spanning photojournalism, tech startups, and software engineering—informs his data-driven approach to municipal policy. As the co-founder of the SOMa Bike Bus, he has already transformed the morning commute for local students, proving that we can build a safe and fun community around active transportation. If elected, he is committed to a complete overhaul of Prospect Street, proposing a road diet and protected infrastructure to protect the students and residents who currently navigate one of the town’s most dangerous corridors.

“Martin Ceperley is exactly the kind of policy leader who knows how to move the needle by combining technical precision with the ability to build genuine community,” said Kevin Bing, Executive Director of StreetsPAC NJ. “Whether he is leading a bike bus to school or analyzing transit data, Martin consistently demonstrates that he understands the mechanics of a safer Maplewood.”

As the primary election on June 2, 2026, approaches, StreetsPAC NJ is prepared to provide Martin Ceperley with the financial and strategic support necessary to secure a victory. StreetsPAC NJ is a political action committee dedicated to electing champions who will fight for better transit, biking, and walking infrastructure across the state.