VIDEO: Frank McGehee Has the Track Record—and the Heart—to Lead

Three Democratic candidates are vying for two seats to represent New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District in the New Jersey Assembly: Cleopatra Tucker, incumbent; Garnet Hall; and Frank McGehee. Two candidates — Joy Freeman and Willie S. Jetti — are running in the Republican primary. The primary takes place on June 6, 2023. Village Green accepted endorsements for candidates through May 30, 2023. The following is from Alexandra Carter, a Clinical Professor of Law at Columbia Law School, author of the Wall Street Journal Business bestselling book Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything, and a 17-year resident of Maplewood, NJ. Read more election coverage here.

