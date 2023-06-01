ElectionMaplewoodOpinionSouth Orange

VIDEO: Frank McGehee Has the Track Record—and the Heart—to Lead

by Alexandra Carter
Alexandra Carter
Three Democratic candidates are vying for two seats to represent New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District in the New Jersey Assembly: Cleopatra Tucker, incumbent; Garnet Hall; and Frank McGehee. Two candidates — Joy Freeman and Willie S. Jetti — are running in the Republican primary. The primary takes place on June 6, 2023. Village Green accepted endorsements for candidates through May 30, 2023. The following is from Alexandra Carter, a Clinical Professor of Law at Columbia Law School, author of the Wall Street Journal Business bestselling book Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything, and a 17-year resident of Maplewood, NJ. Read more election coverage here. 

Frank McGehee Endorsement – Alex Carter from Alex Carter on Vimeo.

