Village Green Election Guidelines 2022

Village Green aims to cover all local elections as fairly and completely as possible.

South Orange Municipal Election: None in 2022

There are no municipal elections in South Orange in 2022. In Spring 2023, three of six seats on the South Orange Board of Trustees — as well as the Village President’s office — will be up for election. Trustees and the Village President’s terms of office are for four years. The current Village President is Sheena Collum. The three seats up for election in 2023 are occupied currently by Bob Zuckerman, Summer Jones and Donna Coallier.

Maplewood Municipal Election: One Township Committee Seat in 2022

One seat is up for election on the Maplewood Township Committee in 2022. Incumbent and former Mayor Frank McGehee announced in February that he would NOT seek re-election. The Maplewood Democratic Committee has endorsed two candidates: Kurt Kiley and Deborah Engel. Kiley and Engel will face off in the Tuesday, June 7, 2022 primary. No Republicans have filed to run in the primary. The term of the seat is for three years. The general election takes place on Tuesday, November 8, 2021.

U.S. Congress — South Orange & Maplewood

Redistricting following the 2020 U.S. Census moved South Orange and Maplewood from New Jersey’s 10th Congressional district, represented by Donald Payne Jr. (D), to the 11th district, represented by Mikie Sherrill (D). South Orange and Maplewood residents will vote in the 11th district primary on June 7. Sherrill is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. There are five candidates running in the Republican primary: Tobias Anderson, Alexander Halter, Ruth McAndrew, Tayfun Selen and Paul DeGroot. Find out more about the Congressional primary on ballotpedia.

Voter Registration

Voter Registration Deadline for the Primary Election is May 17, 2022. Find out more about voter registration here.

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education election takes place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Three of nine seats come up for election each year. The BOE election is nonpartisan. This year, the seats held by Board President Thair Joshua and Board members Erin Siders and Johanna Wright will be on the ballot. Village Green will update this story with more information as the filing deadline approaches on July 25, 2022 at 4 p.m.

Village Green Guidelines

Village Green will publish candidate profiles for all candidates before the elections. These profiles must outline a candidate’s history and platform and not engage in attacks on opposing candidates.

We look forward to covering candidate forums and will post information on forums when they are announced.

We do not cover individual candidate’s coffees, meet-and-greets or campaign events. No campaigning is allowed on our Facebook group.

Village Green publishes Letters to the Editors in support of candidates. Publishing these letters is at the discretion of the editors. We do not publish letters attacking competing candidates. We aim to publish as many letters as we receive — providing they do not contain personal attacks, profanity or verifiably false information; however, if there is a large volume of letters and they are received late in the race, we cannot guarantee that they will be posted. Letters to the Editors can be submitted to villagegreennj@gmail.com. Please provide your name and place of residence (town and state).

The deadline for submitting a Letter to the Editor for the Maplewood municipal primary election is Tuesday, May 31, at 5 p.m.

Candidates are welcome to advertise on the site; however, advertising will not impact news coverage. In addition, candidates who present newsworthy items may receive coverage at the discretion of the editors.

