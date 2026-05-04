Bimal Kapadia’s Meadowlark Media Wins Pulitzer With ‘Pablo Torre Finds Out’

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education member Bimal Kapadia will not be at the special meeting of the BOE tonight (on the agenda: the 2026/27 budget vote).

That’s because he is in New York today to learn about and celebrate his team’s Pulitzer Prize win.

Kapadia is CEO and Co-founder of Meadowlark Media which produces Pablo Torre Finds Out, an investigative podcast series.

On May 4, the staff of Pablo Torre Finds Out won the 2026 Pulitzer Prize Winner in Audio Reporting for “a pioneering and entertaining form of live podcast journalism that investigated how the Los Angeles Clippers seemingly evaded the NBA’s salary cap rules by funneling money to a star player through an environmental startup.”

The series of award-winning podcasts includes:

SOMA is home to other Pulitzer Prize winners, including Maplewood residents Dan Barry of The New York Times and Kavitha Surana at ProPublica.

Read about other 2026 Pulitzer Prize winners here.

This is a developing story.