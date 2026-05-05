ICE Makes 3 Arrests in Maplewood on Springfield Avenue

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — better known as ICE — stopped and arrested three men on Springfield Avenue this morning shortly after 8 a.m.

The incident was recorded by local resident Kris Desiderio.

An agent told Desiderio that at least one of the men was being arrested on a warrant for a 1326 violation, which refers to 8 U.S.C. § 1326, a federal law making it a felony for “a non-citizen to re-enter, attempt to re-enter, or be found in the U.S. without authorization after having been previously deported, removed, or denied admission.”

Desiderio also questioned the agents about their masks (several agents covered their faces, two did not). On March 25, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill signed legislation banning federal immigration agents and local police from wearing masks to hide their identities while on duty and interacting with the public. On April 29, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it is suing New Jersey over the law, arguing that if it improperly seeks to regulate the actions of federal officials.

In the video, one of the agents engages with Desiderio, saying, “Can I answer any questions for you.”

“Yes why did you pull them over?” asks Desiderio.

“So the driver is subject to a 1326 USC reentry of removed aliens,” replies the agent. “He was removed from the United States. He reentered illegally. That’s why we have probable cause to make the arrest.”

“How’d you know that?” she asked.

“That’s our policy. I’m not at liberty to say,” said the agent, who then directed her to contact the public information officer at ICE.gov.

The agent also said that ICE is allowed to wear masks because “we’re a federal investigation.”

“You’re in the wrong town for this,” replied Desiderio at one point.

Later the agent asked Desiderio to step back. She responds, “I don’t want to be an innocent victim killed.”

“You won’t be unless you do something stupid,” the agent responds.

Desiderio and the agent then engage in a back and forth over whether or not he threatened her.

Village Green has reached out to ICE Media in Newark for more information and with questions, as well as to the Maplewood Police and Maplewood Mayor Vic De Luca for response.

Village Green last reached out to ICE Media requesting information on reports of ICE and/or border patrol activity in Maplewood on Feb. 12 on Springfield Avenue and on Feb. 17 on Newark Way at South Amboy Plumbing and on Springfield Avenue. ICE Media was unable to provide information. ICE Media did provide information about two men who were arrested on Prospect Street in Maplewood last September.

There were several other reported arrests by ICE and/or CBP in 2025 in South Orange and Maplewood.

This is a developing story.

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