ICE Verifies Taking 2 Men Into Custody in Maplewood on Sept. 8

On Sept. 11, Village Green received the following press release from an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson, verifying an incident on Prospect Street in Maplewood on Sept 8 in which two men were taken into custody by federal agents:

The two illegal aliens who were taken into ICE custody Sept. 8 violated U.S. immigration law and were ordered removed by an immigration judge. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Newark arrested [redacted], of Honduras, who was issued a final order of removal on July 5, 2023, and his brother [redacted], a criminal alien also ordered removed, more than TEN years ago, in 2015. [The second man] has two prior arrests for DUI and a curfew violation. Both illegal aliens are now in ICE custody pending removal from the United States.

Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is restoring accountability to our immigration system. The previous administration’s policies that allowed millions of illegal aliens to remain in the United States without consequence are being reversed.

Village Green has followed up with ICE, asking for information on people taken by ICE on June 6 in South Orange, and on Sept. 9 in South Orange and Maplewood. Village Green also asked about whether or not ICE is contacting local law enforcement with deconfliction notices (both South Orange and Maplewood police chiefs say they have not been contacted) and about the protocols for agents’ uniforms.

The first man’s wife, who is a U.S.-born citizen, previously told Village Green that they were working toward obtaining his Green Card.

