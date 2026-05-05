New Business in Maplewood Village: Qumi Pilates Studio + Matcha Bar Opens Its Doors

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

Maplewood Village welcomes its newest addition, Qumi: Pilates Studio + Matcha Bar, a thoughtfully designed wellness space founded by lifelong friends Camilia Purino and Zephaniah Barte.

Located at 168 Maplewood Avenue, Qumi is tucked just behind Kimaya Kama and Tandoori Chef II, with access through the Village parking lot, an inviting hidden gem blending movement, mindfulness, and community.

Qumi brings together two complementary passions under one roof. Camilia, a former accountant turned certified Pilates instructor, discovered her love for Pilates and made the leap to create a studio centered on intentional movement and personalized attention. Her co-founder, Zephaniah, brings deep expertise and enthusiasm for matcha, sourcing high-quality varieties imported directly from Japan.

Together, the duo has created a unique concept that offers both a boutique Pilates experience and a welcoming matcha bar open to the public.

“We pride ourselves on offering smaller class sizes to ensure proper form and a more personalized experience for our clients,” said the owners. “At the same time, our matcha bar is a space anyone can enjoy—whether you’re coming from a class or just stopping by.”

The idea for Qumi grew organically from the pair’s shared vision. “I fell in love with the Pilates world,” said Camilia. “My best friend and I combined our two passions and created a space for anyone who wants to be a part of it.”

Their connection to Maplewood Village began even before opening. “We had lunch here last year and immediately loved the charm of the town,” they shared. “When we started looking for a location, we decided to give Maplewood a chance—and quickly fell in love with the tight-knit community.”

The Maplewood Village Alliance hosted a ribbon cutting for Qumi on Saturday, May 2, attended by local elected officials, MVA board members, community members, and the owners’ friends and family. The celebration was a true community affair, with Qumi hosting a lively and welcoming opening party that reflected the spirit of the business.

Qumi adds to Maplewood Village’s growing mix of health, wellness, and specialty food offerings, while reinforcing the district’s reputation as a destination for thoughtfully curated, independently owned businesses.

“Qumi is a wonderful example of the kind of business that makes Maplewood Village so special,” said ErinRose Baldry, Executive Director of the Maplewood Village Alliance. “It’s thoughtful, community-driven, and brings something fresh and unique to the district. We’re thrilled to welcome Camilia and Zephaniah and look forward to seeing Qumi become a beloved part of the Village.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to stop by, explore the space, and discover this unique pairing of Pilates and premium matcha.

For more information, visit https://www.qumistudio.com/ or follow along on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ qumipilates/.