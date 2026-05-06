SOMA Action Endorses Rep. Analilia Mejía for June 2 Democratic Primary in NJ-11

South Orange/Maplewood, NJ — The Board of Trustees of SOMA Action announces its endorsement of Rep. Analilia Mejía in the June 2 Democratic primary for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. This follows SOMA Action’s endorsement of Mejía in the April special election, which she won decisively.

“We endorsed Analilia Mejía before the special election because we believed she’d be the bold progressive NJ-11 needs, and in her first days in Congress, she’s already proving us right,” said Allison Posner, Co-President of SOMA Action. “She was sworn in on April 20, signed a discharge petition the very next day, and co-introduced the Living Wage for All Act to raise the federal minimum wage to $25 an hour and end subminimum wages for tipped and disabled workers. That’s not just talk — that’s Day One action.”

Added Erika Malinoski, SOMA Action’s other Co-President, “Analilia told voters she wouldn’t hide from her values, and she hasn’t. At a moment when too many Democrats play it safe, she’s showing what it looks like to lead. A strong showing in this primary sends a clear message — to Washington and to progressives across the country — that our communities want representatives who fight, not flinch.”

Mejía is expected to face Republican Joe Hathaway again in the November general election, the same opponent she defeated in the April special election. A strong primary result will build momentum heading into that race.

The Democratic primary election is Tuesday, June 2. For more information or to get involved, visit www.somaaction.org. Check out our Voter Guide at www.somaaction.org/voter-guide

About SOMA Action:

SOMA Action is a grassroots organization based in South Orange and Maplewood, New Jersey, focused on promoting social justice, good governance, and progressive policies through education, advocacy, and activism.