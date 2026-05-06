Maplewood Garden Club Plant Sale Runs May 7, 8 & 9 at Community Pool Parking Lot

The Maplewood Garden Club will hold its 89th Annual Plant Sale at the Maplewood Community Pool on May 7, 8, and 9. The event is known around the state as the best plant sale of the year. MGC members work for months planting, propagating, potting-up, ordering, planning and organizing for the Plant Sale. Located at the Maplewood Community Pool, 187 Boyden Avenue, Maplewood, the sale opens Thursday, May 7 at 12 noon. The hours are Thursday 12-8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual plant sale is the only fundraiser held by the Maplewood Garden Club each year and it is intended to offer exceptional plant material, often unusual or rare, and below market prices to the gardening community. The funds raised enable the garden club to generate the resources that support ongoing projects and activities donated to the Township.

Find the Maplewood Garden Club online at maplewoodgardenclub.org.