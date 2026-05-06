Arts & CultureCommunityEnvironmentMaplewood

Maplewood Garden Club Plant Sale Runs May 7, 8 & 9 at Community Pool Parking Lot

by Joy Yagid

The sale starts on Thursday at 12 noon, but serious gardeners will be standing in line by 8 a.m.!

written by Joy Yagid
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The Maplewood Garden Club will hold its 89th Annual Plant Sale at the Maplewood Community Pool on May 7, 8, and 9. The event is known around the state as the best plant sale of the year. MGC members work for months planting, propagating, potting-up, ordering, planning and organizing for the Plant Sale. Located at the Maplewood Community Pool, 187 Boyden Avenue, Maplewood, the sale opens Thursday, May 7 at 12 noon. The hours are Thursday 12-8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

The annual plant sale is the only fundraiser held by the Maplewood Garden Club each year and it is intended to offer exceptional plant material, often unusual or rare, and below market prices to the gardening community. The funds raised enable the garden club to generate the resources that support ongoing projects and activities donated to the Township.

Find the Maplewood Garden Club online at maplewoodgardenclub.org.

The plant sale is on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend.

The volunteers that make the plant sale happen.

Perennial plants are grouped by sun exposure needed, full sun, part sun, and shade. Here is the full sun group.

The part sun and shade perennial plants.

There is a member’s section, where members of the garden club bring in plants from their garden for sale.

More members’ plants for sale.

The cart will be filled with plants! Bring your own cart if you have one.

 

More Stories

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.