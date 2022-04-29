FREE Tree Seedlings for Maplewood Residents Available at Public Works April 30

From Maplewood Township:

In honor of Arbor Day, free tree seedlings will be available to Maplewood residents through the New Jersey Forest Service’s New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign on Saturday, April 30. The program is a joint effort between Maplewood Township, NJ Forest Service, Urban and Community Forestry Program, NJ Forest Service Nursery, New Jersey Soil Conservation Districts, Arbor Day Foundation, FedEx and Texpo Energy.

From 8:30am to 12:00 pm (or until seedlings are gone), residents will be able to pick up tree seedlings at the Department of Public Works Facility located at 359 Boyden Avenue in Maplewood). Seedling supply is limited, and one seedling per household will be available on a first come, first serve basis. The following seedling inventory will be available:

100 Shellbark Hickory, carya laciniosa

50 Hackberry, celtis occidentalis

50 Flowering Dogwood, cornus florida

50 Kousa Dogwood, cornus kousa

50 Cornelian Cherry, cornus mas

50 Tulip Poplar, liriodendron tulipfera

100 Willow Oak, quercus phellos

50 Bald Cypress, taxodium distichum

Each seedling will come with instructions on how to store, care for, and plant the tree. Residents should plant the seedlings within two days after pick-up in order to prevent the roots from drying out.

If you have any questions, please contact Kristin Cordray at the Maplewood Department of Public Works (973) 762-1175 ext. 2 or by email: kcordray@twp.maplewood.nj.us.