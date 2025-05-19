Maplewood Earns 2025 Tree City USA Recognition from Arbor Day Foundation

From the Township of Maplewood, NJ:

MAPLEWOOD, NJ [MAY 7, 2025] – For the 17th year running, the Arbor Day Foundation named Maplewood, NJ a 2025 Tree City USA in honor of its commitment to plant, grow, and maintain trees to benefit its community.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit with a mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. Its network of more than a million supporters and partners has helped the organization plant more than 500 million trees in forests and communities across more than 60 countries since 1972. The Tree City USA program has recognized cities and towns that leverage urban forestry to enhance the livability and sustainability of their local area for over 50

years.

“We all have a role to play in shaping our future and tree champions like Maplewood are leading the way,” said Michelle Saulnier, Vice President of Programs at the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees are critical infrastructure, building resiliency and fostering good health in our nation’s cities. We’re proud Maplewood is among the Arbor Day Foundation’s growing network of communities dedicated to creating positive impact through trees.”

In cities and neighborhoods, trees are proven to help mitigate the urban heat island effect, reduce stormwater runoff, improve air quality, and boost mental and physical health. When the right trees are planted in the right places, they can also reduce traffic noise, increase property values, and lower energy costs for homeowners.

To earn Tree City USA recognition, a city must uphold four core standards including maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and participating in an Arbor Day celebration. The Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA program is operated in partnership with the National

Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service. To learn more about the program or how to apply, visit arborday.org.