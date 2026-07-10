Maplewood Leaders Express Support for Garden State Balcony Solar Act

The Maplewood Township Committee expressed their support for the Garden State Balcony Solar Act at their regular meeting on July 7, saying the new law would help with utility bills and the environment.

“I want to highlight some legislation that’s headed to the governor’s desk for signing,” announced Township Committee member Dean Dafis on June 7. “Of particular note is something called the Garden State Balcony Solar Act. It allows New Jersey residents, including apartment renters, to legally use portable plug-in solar panels. This was never allowed before. The legislation exempts systems under 1,200 watts from permits and utility approvals, which is the majority of these portable little solar panels, and specifically prevents landlords or apartment associations or other housing associations from banning their installation.”

Dafis said that if the governor signs the bill, “and we think that she will, New Jersey will become the 10th state in the US to allow plug-in solar, providing a DIY option for residents, and a more affordable option for residents looking to curb rising utility bills without altering their roofs.”

“So we will keep an eye out on that signing so that we can start getting that information out,” said Dafis.

Once Gov. Mikie Sherrill signs the bill, it should take effect six months after the date of enactment.

Read the full bill here: https://legiscan.com/NJ/text/S2368/id/3450383

Also on July 7, Sherrill signed three other bills designed to lower utility costs and/or provide rebates to rate payers.

Read more here: Electricity bill credits, more ratepayer savings on way, Sherrill says