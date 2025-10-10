NJ Dept. of Environmental Protection Declares Statewide Drought Watch

From NJ Department of Environmental Protection: Weekly Drinking Water Supply Update, October 9, 2025 — With below average rainfall becoming the dominant weather pattern, which has impacted streamflow, groundwater, and water supply reservoirs, the NJDEP is declaring a statewide Drought Watch. All New Jerseyans are requested to follow water conservation practices, and to Use Water Wisely, particularly when using water outdoors.
NJ Rainfall totals this week
Approximately 0-1 inches of rain were observed between last week’s Drinking Water Supply Indicators (9/28/25) and this week’s (10/5/25).
NJDEP continues to monitor the situation closely, updating the indicators weekly, and keeping the public informed as conditions evolve.
Next Update: 10/15/25-10/16/25
Fall Water Conservation Guidance
- Reduce usage by 65% and use a commercial car wash instead of washing your car at home.
- Postpone water intensive yard work, like reseeding your lawn, until conditions improve.
- Sweep patios, driveways, and sidewalks. Never hose paved surfaces.
- Fix leaks around your home and with your irrigation system.
- If you are still watering your plants, laws, gardens, they require less water in the fall, and use a rain barrel or watering can.
- Install low-flow showerheads, faucets and toilets.
- Take five-minute showers.
- Turn off the water when you brush your teeth.
- Run your washing machine and dishwasher only when full.
- Raise lawnmower blade to at least three inches to promote deeper grass roots, which hold water better.
Read more at: https://dep.nj.gov/drought/