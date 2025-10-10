NJ Dept. of Environmental Protection Declares Statewide Drought Watch

From NJ Department of Environmental Protection: Weekly Drinking Water Supply Update, October 9, 2025 — With below average rainfall becoming the dominant weather pattern, which has impacted streamflow, groundwater, and water supply reservoirs, the NJDEP is declaring a statewide Drought Watch. All New Jerseyans are requested to follow water conservation practices, and to Use Water Wisely, particularly when using water outdoors.

NJ Rainfall totals this week

Approximately 0-1 inches of rain were observed between last week’s Drinking Water Supply Indicators (9/28/25) and this week’s (10/5/25).

NJDEP continues to monitor the situation closely, updating the indicators weekly, and keeping the public informed as conditions evolve.

Next Update: 10/15/25-10/16/25

Fall Water Conservation Guidance

Reduce usage by 65% and use a commercial car wash instead of washing your car at home.

Postpone water intensive yard work, like reseeding your lawn, until conditions improve.

Sweep patios, driveways, and sidewalks. Never hose paved surfaces.

Fix leaks around your home and with your irrigation system.

If you are still watering your plants, laws, gardens, they require less water in the fall, and use a rain barrel or watering can.

Install low-flow showerheads, faucets and toilets.

Take five-minute showers.

Turn off the water when you brush your teeth.

Run your washing machine and dishwasher only when full.

Raise lawnmower blade to at least three inches to promote deeper grass roots, which hold water better.

Read more at: https://dep.nj.gov/drought/