South Orange Achieves Sustainable Jersey Bronze Level Certification

The designation is awarded to municipalities that demonstrate leadership in environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and green initiatives.

From South Orange Village:

December 4, 2024 – The Village of South Orange and the South Orange Environmental Commission are proud to announce 2024 Bronze Level Certification through Sustainable Jersey. Sustainable Jersey certification is a voluntary program, recognized across the state as a significant achievement for municipal governments. The designation is awarded to municipalities that demonstrate leadership in environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and green initiatives.

According to Mayor Sheena Collum, “South Orange residents clearly value a clean environment. I am pleased with the steps that the Village and the Environmental Commission have taken to preserve and restore our local ecosystems. These local actions will continue to be vital in the years ahead.”

South Orange Environmental Commission Chair Kathleen Grant said, “We are pleased to have taken the lead on the SJ Certification application and to have played a role in many of the key efforts that were recognized. Sustainable Jersey’s certification template provides the Commission and the Village with a guidepost to achieve further progress in key areas such as energy conservation, stormwater management, and alternative transportation.”

South Orange Council Member Karen Hartshorn Hilton, South Orange Environmental Commission Member Andy Stone, and South Orange Village Administrator Julie Doran

About the South Orange Environmental Commission (SOEC)

SOEC is an all-volunteer entity that advises the Village. Its members are appointed by the Village Council. Along with its Green Team (consisting of interested residents), the SOEC works to protect and enhance our local environment, emphasizing practical steps residents and the Village can take to protect and preserve our ecosystems to improve quality of life and address climate change. For more information, email: environmentalcommission@southorange.org

About Sustainable Jersey

Sustainable Jersey provides tools, training and financial incentives to support communities as they pursue sustainability programs. As New Jersey faces issues such as the climate crisis, a growing equity divide and environmental pollution, municipalities want to be a part of the solution to these challenges. Sustainable Jersey participants (municipalities and schools) have successfully implemented and documented nearly 28,000 sustainability actions. Sustainable Jersey has provided over $8.1 million in grants to municipalities, school districts and schools for community-based projects that create healthy and sustainable communities in New Jersey. www.SustainableJersey.com

