Springfield Avenue Partnership to Host Craft Beer Tasting Fundraiser on Wednesday, October 11

From The Springfield Avenue Partnership:

The Springfield Avenue Partnership announces the return of its annual Craft Beer Tasting fundraiser at the Wine Barrel parking lot, located at 1886 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 11, from 6:30pm-9:30 pm, with a rain date of October 12th.

Tickets may be purchased in advance for $30 online and for $35 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Wine Barrel for $30, cash only, and no service fee. The event is open to anyone 21 and over.

Some of the breweries featured this year include Bonesaw Brewing Company, Kane Brewing, SOMA Brewing Company, Four City Brewing Company, Cape May Brewery , Other Half Brewing, Brix City Brewing, Sam Adams, Brooklyn Brewing Company, ,Dogfish Head, Sierra Nevada, Ironbound Cider, and Cut Water.

Attendees can purchase food from local Springfield Avenue eateries Maplewood Wheelhouse, Sandwicheria, General Store, and Cielo’s Final Touch.

Proceeds from this year’s Craft Beer Tasting will go toward Springfield Avenue beautification, which works to bring art and visual interest to the neighborhood. Future projects could include new banners, creative crosswalks, additional murals, or street art.

Visitors can view Springfield Avenue’s current murals by taking a video tour or downloading a map.

The 2023 Craft Beer Tasting is sponsored by Tandem Real Estate Group. Additional sponsorship is provided by Lotus Petals Floral Design.

For tickets and more information, go to https://www.springfieldavenue.com/craft-beer-tasting