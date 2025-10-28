Jewish Camp Fair Welcomes Area Families and Campers on November 2nd 

From One Happy Camper:

Open cost-free to the community, a Jewish Camp Fair hosted by local camps and synagogues with the support of One Happy Camper/Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ will be held on November 2 from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM. For optimal security, people can visit www.onehappycampernj.org/campfair to register and then the address will emailed to each guest in the day(s) prior to the event.

The fair offers families a wonderful opportunity for anyone considering camp for the 2026-27 season and beyond to become acquainted with more than 10 sleepaway camps and day camps insuring a fit for children and teens of all ages, interests and abilities. Attendees will enjoy complimentary pizza and ice cream treats (Kosher with gluten-free options available), a variety of fun giveaways and can get creative at a “Swag Creation Station.”

Camp representatives will be on hand to provide a wealth of guidance and information about available grants and scholarships from One Happy Camper – a free resource of Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ that connects local families with the amazing array of Jewish camps and summer programs. Driving a culture of inclusion, there’s sure to be a camp for everyone. Many Jewish camps joyfully welcome and support LGBTQ+ campers and families. Further, there are numerous inclusion opportunities for campers with disabilities.