North Jersey Pride To Host Panel And Community Conversation About Gender Identity at CHS on June 8

From North Jersey Pride:



Do you want to support your gender-fluid child, but don’t know quite how? Are you confused by the terminology? Do you have questions about gender transition, but don’t know who to ask?

Come to this free, educational panel, sponsored by North Jersey Pride, for a frank discussion about how to better understand and support our transgender, non-binary and gender-expansive youth at Columbia High School’s Black Box Theater on Wed., June 8th at 6pm. (Panel will also be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person.)

Featuring experts in the field and parents and youth who have been through the journey and will share their experience and wisdom, including:

Dr. Eunice Avilés (she/her), a trans and human rights advocate, educator, and policy influencer informed by 15+ years of clinical practice with a wide variety of trans, gender diverse and queer individuals across the lifespan.

Celeste Fiore (they/them), partner with Argentino Fiore Law & Advocacy as well as an LGBTQ educator, activist and one of very few out non-binary legal professionals.

Dr. Carol Irving (she/her), Atlantic Health Systems Director of Clinical Services and a fierce advocate for the trans community since her son came out as transgender seven years ago.

Amy Cox-Martins (she/her), a licensed social worker for 31 years, with specific training certificates in psychoanalytic psychotherapy, transgender mental and physical health and EMDR.

JP Pedoto, LSW (he/him), a proud transman and Program Coordinator and Clinician for Family Connections’ Pride+, a program that provides a safe space for middle and high school-age youth that identify within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Amanda Simpson, MSW (she/them), a social worker who provides counseling to LGBTQ+ youth, most recently with NJCRI, and HMI-NJ before that.

Jane Buchanan (she/her), an international human rights advocate, investigator, trainer and proud mom of a 15-year-old trans son.

Jahki Easterling (he/him), an entrepreneur living East Orange, who would like to share more about his journey.

Ellie Munro, high school junior, South Orange

Landen Griola, high school freshman, West Orange

Moderator: Tara Benigno, LSW (she/her), a proud out clinician in private practice and is the Clinical Supervisor on the Psychiatric Adult Acute Inpatient Unit at Trinitas RWJ Barnabas Health.

DETAILS:

Date/Time: Wed., June 8th @ 6pm

Location: Columbia High School’s Black Box Theater, 17 Parker Ave., Maplewood

Admission: Free

Livestream: http://www.northjerseypride.org/genderlivestream

Questions? Email us!