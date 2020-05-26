SALUTING THE CLASS OF 2020: Abby Ratner | Columbia High School

Student Name: Abby Ratner

School Graduated From: Columbia High School

Town Student Lives in: South Orange, NJ

Plans After Graduation: University of Michigan ’24, Political Science/Communications

We couldn’t be more proud of you, Abby! Throughout your 4 years at CHS, you have spearheaded and led Model UN to win countess delegate awards, interned for Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, played CHS Girls Tennis Team earning Captain status, played JV Girls Lacrosse, and on your off-hours held several roles within the STISY youth group and babysitting around SOMA! Even the Pandemic didn’t stop you – online tutoring and social distancing Door Dashing kept you busy while finishing up your senior year! Can hardly wait to see what your bright future holds!!

We love you tons, Mom, Dave, Samson (senior-twin), Jonah, Judah, Mason, Brutus, and Louie

