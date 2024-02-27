SOMA Chamber of Commerce to Host Free Health & Wellness Event on Tuesday, March 5

From The SOMA Chamber of Commerce:

The SOMA Chamber of Commerce will host a free Health & Wellness Event for local business owners on Tuesday, March 5 in The Parlor at The Woodland. The event will feature four speakers who will offer practical tips for business owners to achieve a better work-life balance and a healthier lifestyle. The doors will open at 6:30 PM. There will also be local wellness providers that attendees can mingle with throughout the event.

SOMA Chamber of Commerce President Gary Jones says that, for a business owner, finding this balance can be difficult.” As a business owner, I know how easy it is to not take care of yourself, especially when things are at their worst and you need it the most. There are so many things we can all do that are easy and accessible and so many practitioners in our community that can help. This event brings it all together. We all can do better at taking care of ourselves.”

The free event will feature the following four speakers:

Dr. Ernani Sadural from Cooperman Barnabas Medial Center will address “Living Your Best Life: Embracing Lifestyle Medicine for a Healthier Tomorrow,” explaining how: Lifestyle Medicine focuses on using healthy habits and lifestyle choices to prevent, manage, and reverse chronic diseases. This presentation will highlight the importance of six lifestyle factors: diet, physical activity, stress management, sleep, avoidance of risky substances, and social connections.

Liz Frydman, Wellness Coach from Liz Coaches, will discuss enhancing physical and emotional well-being by permitting ourselves to pause, and the importance of moving our bodies. She will lead a quick relaxation and movement exercise that attendees can use before, during, or after the workday to increase energy and reduce stress.

Local Nutritionist Susan Schachtner will focus on the “Lifespan vs. Healthspan” concept, discussing how we are not married to our heredity. She will also discuss how New Year’s resolutions often don’t make it past January or February, and how small tweaks for health while letting yourself enjoy the pleasure of food can give your goals longevity.

Tsipi Kaplan from The Kitchen Table will discuss easy ways to make healthy eating part of a business owner’s wellness routine. She will discuss and demonstrate how to make a convenient 3-5 ingredient meal and what to keep in the fridge for easy meal prep.

This is a free event for local business owners, but registration is required. Register at https://somachamber.org/event-5593108