South Orange-Maplewood Health Officer Warns of Raccoons With Distemper

From the Maplewood/South Orange Health Officer on January 9, 2025:

The South Orange Health Department has been closely monitoring reports of sick raccoons, which were referred to the South Orange Police Department and Animal Control Solutions, the township’s animal control service provider. Over the past month, six raccoons exhibiting unusual behavior or signs of illness have been identified. While all raccoons tested for rabies came back negative, one was confirmed to be infected with distemper.

Distemper is caused by a paramyxovirus that is highly contagious and transmitted through the air or direct contact. According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Fish and Wildlife, distemper can affect domestic dogs, wolves, foxes, coyotes, raccoons, and other wildlife species. The American Veterinary Medical Association notes that dogs, especially puppies under four months of age and those not vaccinated against the disease, are particularly vulnerable. Vaccination is a proven way to prevent the transmission of distemper.

Given the potential risk to domestic dogs from exposure to wild raccoons, the Health Department strongly advises that all dogs be up-to-date on their distemper vaccination. This is a standard component of the routine vaccination panel for dogs.

Important Reminder: Dog and Cat Licensing

This is also a reminder that annual dog and cat licensing is due by February 28, 2025. For more information on licensing and to apply, please visit: https://southorange.org/508/Pet-Licenses

Licensing your pets helps the community in multiple ways. A portion of the funds generated from dog and cat licenses directly supports the Village’s Animal Trust Fund, which helps fund important services such as:

Stray animal rescue and adoption

Veterinary bills for injured stray animals

Laboratory testing for diseases such as rabies and distemper

Boarding for animals during cruelty or neglect investigations

Collection of small dead animals in public areas

These critical services enhance public safety, promote disease prevention, and ensure that stray and neglected animals are provided with safe and loving homes.

Support the Animal Trust Fund

If you’d like to make an additional impact, consider donating to the Animal Trust Fund. Donations can be made by check payable to South Orange Village, 76 South Orange Avenue, Suite 302, South Orange, NJ 07079, with “Animal Trust Fund” noted in the memo line.