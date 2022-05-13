TheCannaBossLady To Host Free Full Moon Circle, Tarot Readings, and Tibetan Singing Bowls on May 16

From TheCannaBossLady

This full moon falls in Scorpio, the sign of sex, death, and transformation, but it’s also a total lunar eclipse. During lunar eclipses, we’re encouraged to let go of whatever is no longer serving us. Eclipses can bring sudden and swift change, and full moons are drama queens. As a result, you may experience unexpected changes surrounding this time, but remember that it’s all for the best, even if it stings.

The flower moon with an eclipse also signifies change, so prepare yourself for new beginnings and opportunities

Within astrology, the Moon represents people’s emotional landscapes. So during the time of the Full Moon, the innermost parts of your life are said to be lit up like the Moon, leading to heightened emotions—and a chance to dig deep through forgiveness rituals and journaling.

Join us in a guided meditation with crystals, candles, sage smudge, and tarot readings by Mademoiselle Drouhet. Followed by Dancing in the Moonlight.

Enjoy CBD beverages and nibble on small bites from local markets.

Bring: a blanket, Journal, and Crystals

Please RSVP by May 13th. Limited Capacity.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/full-moon-circle-may-16th-lunar-eclipse-flower-tickets-327311406227?utm_campaign=post_publish&utm_medium=email&utm_source=eventbrite&utm_content=shortLinkNewEmail