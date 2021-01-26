District to Close South Orange Middle School at Least Thru Feb. 1 After 2 COVID Cases Confirmed

The following announcement is from South Orange & Maplewood School District Superintendent Dr. Ronald G. Taylor. Taylor writes that South Orange Middle School will be closed for in-person instruction at least through February 1, 2021 as two COVID-19 cases were recently diagnosed “at” the school. Village Green will update with additional information as we receive it:

January 26, 2021

Dear South Orange Middle School Community:

This letter is to inform you that two individuals at South Orange Middle School have been identified as Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases within the past 14 day period. The District is coordinating closely with public health officials and following Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), state, and local health department guidance in order to assure the health and safety of our community.

Individuals who were identified as potential close contacts of the positive individual(s) have received a separate letter with that specific information.

In consultation with the local Departments of Health and after their investigation, we have decided to close South Orange Middle School for in-person learning for at least 48 hours (today, January 26, 2021 counts as the first 24 hours). Since Friday is all virtual, the return date for the appropriate cohorts will be tentatively February 1, 2021. Additional communication will be forthcoming if there are any changes to this tentative return date.

Cleaning and disinfecting of all exposed areas has been completed. The school is also taking precautions to prevent the introduction and spread of viruses and other germs and is cleaning frequently touched surfaces daily. The status of this situation is fluid, and we are monitoring it closely.

We understand the level of concern regarding COVID-19. We encourage parents and students to continue following the CDC promoted safeguards, such as:

● Staying home when you are sick;

● Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or using hand sanitizer

● Covering coughs and sneezes and properly disposing of tissues;

● Limiting close contact with people who are sick and not sharing food, drinks and utensils;

● Practicing social distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart);

● Wearing a mask while in school; and

● Continuing to monitor your health for symptoms.

Please contact your Healthcare Provider (HCP) if you need further guidance. If you are instructed by your HCP or choose to get a COVID-19 test, please see the information below under RESOURCES.

As always, we appreciate our community’s support and cooperation. You can assist us by remaining vigilant but sensible in your approach to dealing with this health concern. Thank you to all families and staff members who have been vigilant and notifying the school district if they have a positive case or exposure and for keeping your student home(or staying home themselves) if they, or someone in your household is sick with COVID-like symptoms. Should you have any questions about this situation, please feel free to contact Principal Lynn Irby at (973) 378- 2772. Below are some resources that might be helpful.

RESOURCES

A. NJDOH COVID-19 Information for Communities and the General Public: https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/covid2019_community.shtml

B. Get the Facts about Coronavirus: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

C. Symptoms of COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

D. Testing: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/index.html; https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing

a. Consult your Healthcare Provider

b. Consult your local health department [SO (973) 378-7715 x7710 or Ma (973) 762-8120 x4400]

c. Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) https://www.nj.gov/health/fhs/primarycare/fqhc/ COVID-19 testing is free of charge at FQHCs regardless if you have insurance or not.

E. How to Protect Yourself: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/

F. What to Do if You Are Sick: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html

Sincerely,

Dr. Ronald G. Taylor, SOMSD Superintendent