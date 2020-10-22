Essex County Announces Schedule of COVID-19 Testing Sites Oct. 23-30

From Essex County:

Essex County announced the upcoming schedule of Coronavirus testing sites sponsored by Essex County. The tests are are being offered to Essex County residents free of charge. To make an appointment, please visit www.EssexCovid.org or call 973-877-8456.

Upcoming testing locations are as follows:

Friday, October 23 rd , 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Essex County Weequahic Park, Meeker Avenue entrance, Newark (Walk up appointments are available at this location.)

Tuesday, October 27 th , 4 to 6 p.m., Essex County Branch Brook Park, Cherry Blossom Welcome Center, Park Drive between Mill Street and Heller Parkway, Newark

Wednesday, October 28 th , 4 to 6 p.m., Verona Community Pool, 257 Fairview Avenue, Verona

Thursday, October 29 th , 4 to 6 p.m., IUOE Local 68, 14 Fairfield Place, West Caldwell

Friday, October 30 th , 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Essex County Weequahic Park, Meeker Avenue entrance, Newark (Walk up appointments are available at this location.)

Additional dates will be announced.

“Our COVID-19 testing site in Weequahic Park has successfully provided Essex County residents with local access to testing. Through the hard work of our County leadership, and our health professionals, our Satellite Testing Sites will now provide us with the ability to bring COVID-19 testing to multiple municipalities throughout the county. It is clear that expanding our testing capabilities is the proper course of action, and I thank and congratulate our leadership for their tireless work in putting this together. Lastly, I implore all of our residents to take advantage of the Satellite Testing Sites and get themselves tested,” Freeholder Vice President Wayne Richardson said.

Essex County residents with or without symptoms are encouraged to get tested. Residents age 8 years and older are welcome to get tested. Residents are encouraged to get retested if they have taken the swab or saliva tests 14 days ago or more and have received negative test results. Testing is provided free of charge; health insurance is not required.

To make an appointment, residents should visit www.EssexCOVID.org or call 973-877-8456. They will be required to complete a short questionnaire. When finished, they will be provided with an appointment time and a confirmation number. Residents should bring the confirmation number with them. They are asked to arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment. Residents taking the COVID-19 saliva test should not eat, drink, smoke or chew gum 30 minutes prior to arrival.

