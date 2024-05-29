Maplewood Farmers Market Returns June 3 to New Location—Springfield Ave Gazebo

Summer is truly here! Not only have the town pools opened in timely fashion in both Maplewood and South Orange, but the farmers markets are returning the first week of June.

Maplewood’s farmers market will run Mondays from 2 to 7 p.m. from June 3 through November 18 at a new location — 1662 Springfield Avenue (the gazebo near the Hilton Branch of the Maplewood Library).

See details here.

Additionally, the South Orange Downtown Farmers Market returns Wednesday, June 5 and runs every Wednesday through Oct 30 at the Sloan St. Lot, 2-7 PM, rain or shine: “Shop for Jersey Fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, bread, meats, pickles, olives, soups, homemade ice cream, apple cider, ice pops, soul food, sweet treats, plus grab and go lunch/dinner options and much more. Exciting new vendors will join the market this season in addition to your returning favorites!”