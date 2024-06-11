Ethical Mattress Company Introduces The Avocado Green Mattress — America’s #1 Organic & Toxin-Free Mattress

From The Ethical Mattress Company:

The Ethical Mattress Company, a specialty sleep store located on Millburn Avenue featuring mattresses, pillows and bedding made from certified organic and natural materials, announced the introduction of the Avocado Green Sleep brand in their store. According to Bryan Umiker, the owner and a long-time Maplewood resident, the Avocado Green Mattress collection is ranked #1 for organic and toxin-free mattresses sold in the United States.

“We’re thrilled to add five Avocado mattresses to our store, as well as their pillows, and even their crib mattress. From the moment we opened 18 months ago, Avocado has by far been the most requested brand from our customers,” Umiker says. “I knew the Avocado executives from earlier in my career, and so I started pestering them to let me sell it. It took some convincing as they typically don’t sell to small independent stores like us, but I wore them down and now here it is!”

Founded in 2016, Avocado’s mission was to transform the mattress industry by making a healthier, more sustainable mattress. With three models to choose from, their mattresses are made with either GOLS-certified organic Dunlop latex or FSC®-certified Talalay latex, and all three models use GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, plus a world-class pocketed-coil support system. With an exhaustive list of certifications for health and sustainability, Avocado has become America’s most popular toxin-free mattress and was recently ranked as the #1 innerspring mattress in America by Consumer Reports.

Since opening in January of 2023, the Ethical Mattress Company has shipped and delivered over 900 mattresses made from natural & organic materials. “The Avocado brand aligns perfectly with our core values – organic and toxin-free mattresses, all made sustainably in the United States, and sold at affordable prices,” said Umiker, a twenty-year veteran of the mattress business and former vice president for both Casper and Bloomingdale’s.

Umiker says the Ethical Mattress strives to provide every customer with a level of personalized service unmatched by other retailers, and he feels customers have taken note. “When you read our reviews, sure people love our products, but the thing that really stands out for them is our commitment to providing excellent service. This has been an essential ingredient for our success, and it’s why people choose to buy from us rather than buying a mattress sight-unseen online.”

Customers will be able to see the following Avocado mattresses at the Ethical Mattress Company: the Eco Organic, Avocado Green, Avocado Green Pillowtop, Luxury Organic, and the Luxury Organic Pillowtop. In addition, Ethical Mattress will also feature the Avocado crib mattress, the City Bed in both blonde and walnut finish, and an assortment of pillows and other bedding items.